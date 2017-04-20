President’s Visit Brings Mostly Positives

Donald Trump’s visit continues to be the talk of the town. As the president’s visit began to sink in for the most part there were only positive takeaways from Tuesday’s events. The protests and counter protests remained mostly peaceful and Kenosha itself again took the national stage. 17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that’s a sign of the city’s rising prominence.

The president visited Snap-On Tolls headquarters and signed an Executive Order aimed at limiting a guest worker visa program.