Priebus No Longer White House Chief of Staff

Reince Priebus is no longer President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff. The president named DHS Secretary John Kelly has his replacement. The Somers native was formerly the head of the Republican National Committee. It’s unclear if Priebus resigned or if he was fired. In an interview with CNN Friday evening, Priebus declined to elaborate on that point. He also told the cable news network that he plans to stay in Washington D.C. during the transition of Kelly’s taking his new job.