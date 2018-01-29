Principal Charged With Theft Appears in Court

The Kenosha Unified Principal who is accused of stealing items from her school appeared in court Monday. Cherise Easley-who is principal of the Edward Bain School of Language and Arts-is currently on administrative leave. She is charged with misconduct in public office. Easley allegedly took over $1,000 worth item of the school to use at a Milwaukee church that she helped to run, as well as a daycare she reportedly runs out of her home. Also on Monday KUSD administration announced that they will seek to terminate Easley’s contract-a move which can only be done by a majority vote of the school board. Easley was not arrested, she appeared in court on her own and was given a signature bond. She is due back in court next month.