Prison Time For Man Caught Naked in Teen’s Room

A Kenosha man was sentenced to prison time after he was found naked in a 15 year old girl’s bedroom. 25 year old Tyler Vesterfelt pleaded guilty in the June 7th incident. Police reports say he was discovered in the girl’s room by her mother and an officer who had noticed the screen missing from the girl’s bedroom window. The officer had been at the apartment building investigating another call. Vesterflet was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident had gone to the apartment to meet the girl’s older sister. He’s sentenced to 30 months in prison and must register as a sex offender.