Proceedings begin in Mackay Murder Trial

KENOSHA, WI–The trial of the man who allegedly killed 17 year old Olivia Mackay continues today. In court yesterday jurors heard opening arguments before testimony began. Prosecutors say 20 year old Daniel Tate killed Mackay before allegedly hiding her body with the aid of Jamari Cook. The defense says that it is just as likely that Cook killed Mackay as he is the state’s key witness to the murder.

As testimony began the jury heard from investigators who worked the case, and from family members who recounted finding Mackay’s missing car and then having to identify her body. Tate is charged with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.