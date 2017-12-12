It’s property tax season in Wisconsin with tax bills going out in the mail over the past week. All the bills should be delivered by a week from now, and the first payment is due by the end of January. After that a penalty will assessed each month the bill is overdue, and once the January 31st deadline has passed you cannot pay in installments if you have not already set it up. Payments can be made during regular business hours at your local municipal building.
Property Tax Bills in the Mail
By Pete Serzant
Dec 12, 2017 @ 8:49 AM