Proposal Takes Aim at Sanctuary Cities

(AP)–There’s a new proposal in Madison targeting sanctuary cities in Wisconsin. The measure targets cities offering protections for immigrants living in the country illegally, and is up for a public hearing in the State Legislature. The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Steve Nass is scheduled for a hearing Thursday before the Senate’s Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee. The measure would prohibit local governments from enacting any ordinances, resolutions or policies that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced. Supporters call it a common sense proposal to protect Wisconsin citizens and those visiting the state. A similar effort died last year following an outpouring of opposition. Immigrant rights advocates and others are expected to come out in force against the measure yet again. It must pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.