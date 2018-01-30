Public gets chance to comment on Walker welfare overhaul

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The public gets its chance to weigh in on Gov. Scott Walker’s welfare overhaul package that includes forcing parents on food stamps with school-aged children to work or be in job training.

The Legislature scheduled a joint public hearing Wednesday on a package of 10 bills Walker is calling for lawmakers to pass this year before the session ends in March.

The proposals include increasing the work requirement for able-bodied adults on food stamps from 20 to 30 hours a week. Walker is also calling for that to be expanded to parents for the first time.

He also wants food stamp recipients to be required to use a photo ID to get their benefits.

Wisconsin would be one of the first states with such requirements should they be enacted.