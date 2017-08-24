Public Hearing Held On City, Village, & Town Border Agreement

A land use deal between Kenosha, Somers, and Paris will move forward. A public hearing featuring the Kenosha city council, Somers village board, and the Paris town board led to few questions and the deal-first agreed to last October-will move for final approval by the various municipalities. The borders between the neighbors were the subject of a battle for most of the last two years-which even led to legal cases being filed. All the lawsuits were eventually dropped. The agreement paves the way for Kenosha and Somers to annex Paris land in the future to make way for new development. Some Paris residents will also be able to move their property into the city. Kenosha’s future borders would be as far west as Highway MB and as far north as Highway 142. North of 142 to the county line with Racine would go to Somers. It’s unclear if any potential expansion by Foxconn would effect the deal.