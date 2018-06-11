Public Hearing Monday on Somers I-94 Land Use Plan
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

SOMERS, WI–The Somers Village Plan Commission will hold a public hearing Monday evening on the I-94 Land Use Plan. It will be held at the Village Hall on Highway E beginning at 5:30 PM. The proposal lays out land uses for industrial and commercial as well as business purposes. There are also planned residential areas.

Plans for Highway KR include a transformation from a rural road to a major thoroughfare with six lanes and several intersections controlled with traffic signals. When approved, the plan will guide future development in Somers through 2050.

