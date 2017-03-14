Public Safety and Welfare Committee Passes Resolutions

The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee passed a resolution last night asking the state to adopt uniform rules for police body cameras. If the city council passes the measure it will go to the state legislature urging them to consider several issues with the cameras including privacy concerns. The committee also passed a resolution asking Governor Scott Walker to consider requiring seat belts on school buses. Currently there is no such requirement and the committee wants the law to reflect current NHTSA standards which recommend children wear a three point belt.