Racine father charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old son
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 19, 2017 @ 5:48 PM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A father has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 3-year-old son in Racine, Wisconsin.

Police were called to the apartment July 12 where they found Jere’Miah Pitt dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest. A criminal complaint says his 30-year-old father, Jeffrey Pitt Jr., told police he drank five shots of alcohol, put in a movie for his son then passed out. He said he found his son dead the next morning.

The complaint says police found a gun hidden under Pitt’s dresser. The Journal Times reports prosecutors charged Pitt Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a gun. Court records don’t list an attorney to speak on behalf of Pitt.

