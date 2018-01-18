Racine police fatally shoot man after traffic stop
By Pete Serzant
Jan 18, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police have fatally shot a man they say fled on foot from a traffic stop and pulled out a gun.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting which happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say two officers pulled the driver over because the vehicle had no front license plate. Authorities say the officers chased the driver into a yard where he pulled out the firearm and was shot by police. He died while being transported to the hospital.

The officers were not injured. They are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The man who was shot was not immediately identified.

