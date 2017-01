RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police are investigating after a young boy was found wandering outside in below-freezing temperatures. According to the Journal Times, a citizen found the boy outside around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and brought him to a police station. The boy is estimated to be around 1 to 2 years old and was wearing a coat. Police said the boy’s mother was located about one hour later. Police are still investigating to see if charges are appropriate.