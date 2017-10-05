Reactions to Foxconn Mostly Positive

MT PLEASANT, WI (AP)–Residents and business owners that live and work around the new proposed Foxconn site have mostly positive reactions to the news.

Restaurant owner Tammy Graceffa says news about the Foxconn plant is bittersweet because her family owned land that was part of the deal.

Gonzalo Perez says Foxconn building nearby will be like a miracle for the local economy.

The intended industrial complex would be the largest in the state and could eventually employ 13,000 people. The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn and the state’s economic development agency is working on the final contract.