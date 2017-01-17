Reckless Homicide Charged in Heroin Death

A Kenosha man is being held on $50,000 bond on charges that he sold drugs that resulted in another man’s overdose death. 24-year-old Michael Langston is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide for the Oct. 2 death of Shane Bjork of Kenosha. According to police, Bjork was found dead in his home on the 9000 block of Sheridan Road. An autopsy showed he died of an overdose of heroin and cocaine. Police said after their investigation turned up incriminating text messages, Langston made an “unsolicited visit” to police and (initially) denied knowledge of the circumstances. Police said he later confessed that he had sold heroin to Bjork just prior to his death. If convicted, Langston could face significant prison time.