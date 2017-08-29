Remains Found In Lake Identified
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 6:26 AM

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials say human remains found along the shores of Lake Michigan last December have finally been identified. Authorities said Monday the remains are those of 38-year-old Jonce Robinson Jr., of Waukegan. The cause and manner of Robinson’s death have not been determined. After an extensive investigation by sheriff’s detectives and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains found along the shore in Somers on Dec. 28, 2016 were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. An anthropologic exam and DNA eventually confirmed Robinson’s identity.

Related Content

Three Charged With Armed Robbery
City Council Approves Launch of Federal Investigat...
Woman Seriously Injured in Crash
Shalom Center Reaches Fundraising Goal
Crash Sends Car Into Bill’s Corner Club
Suspect Sought in Gang Sting Turns Himself In
Comments