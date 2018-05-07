Report: worker shortage in Wisconsin long-term care industry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A study by a coalition of Wisconsin health care organizations says the state’s shortage of long-term care providers is continuing to grow.

Reports that the study found that about 1-in-5 direct caregiver positions in Wisconsin are unfilled, up from 1-in-7 positions in 2016.

The report found that beginning wages are deterring potential workers from applying for positions. The study says the median hour starting wage is $10.75.

The report says the state’s low rate of Medicaid reimbursement plays a large role in keeping provider wages down.

Lawmakers added about $60 million for Medicaid reimbursement for skilled nursing care in the latest state budget. The coalition says the state should continue such efforts to address the issue.

