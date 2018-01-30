Republicans Give Away Wynn Donations

(AP)–MADISON, WI Wisconsin Republicans are donating contributions they received from Las Vegas billionaire Steve Wynn following sexual misconduct allegations against the former Republican National Committee finance chairman. The Wisconsin Republican Party said Monday it is donating a 10-thousand dollar contribution to organizations that help victims of sexual harassment and abuse. A spokesman for Sen. Ron Johnson says his campaign will be donating 54-hundred dollars it received from Wynn to Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services in Oshkosh. And aides to House Speaker Paul Ryan say he would donate one thousand dollars from a Wynn-related business group to a Wisconsin homelessness charity. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Wynn sexually harassed several women. Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, has denied the allegations.