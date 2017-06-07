Riff Grows Between Gov & Lawmakers in Madison

There’s a growing riff between the governor and lawmakers in Madison. Gov. Scott Walker is sticking to his pledge to make a huge investment in schools and lower property taxes in the state budget despite fierce pushback from Assembly Republicans that threatens to delay the spending plan. At the same time lawmakers are hoping for a sit down with the governor on funding for state roads. Rep Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that road projects can’t be put on the credit card.

Walker is not as concerned with that issue telling reporters yesterday that his two budget priorities remain providing an “historic” investment in schools and lowering property taxes.