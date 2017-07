Road Construction Delays May Deter Foxconn

(AP)–Delays to the I-94 reconstruction may the state’s effort to attract a large Taiwanese technology company. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Foxconn wants to build a plant in Wisconsin that would create thousands of jobs. Vos said in a letter to special interest groups and businesses that the company has indicated its desire to locate in southeastern Wisconsin with up to 10,000 jobs but work on improving Interstate 94 from Racine to Kenosha counties remains delayed. He didn’t elaborate. The letter marks the first time high-level state officials have publicly acknowledged Foxconn might locate a plant in the state. Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands.