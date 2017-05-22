Road Debate Continues

The discussion on how to pay for roads continues in Madison and often lost in the debate is what the proposed solutions would do to taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Under a sweeping plan from Assembly Republicans, trips to the gas station would be pricier as income taxes drop. If Gov. Scott Walker gets his way, taxpayers would pay indirectly through paying off $500 million more in debt. And major highway construction projects would be further delayed. And there’s also momentum for instituting toll roads. While that wouldn’t happen anytime soon, if the federal government approves it, Wisconsin drivers could be forced to pay to drive on major interstates in the state a few years from now.