Road Funding Compromise Could Be on the Way

By Pete Serzant
|
May 2, 8:18 AM

(AP)–The Republican co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee says the Assembly is close to presenting a detailed alternative to Gov. Scott Walker’s road-funding plan. Rep. John Nygren said Monday that Walker has been briefed on the plan but hasn’t committed to anything. Nygren also declined to comment on the plan’s details. Assembly Republicans have said they would propose $300 million in tax and fee increases, with corresponding cuts, to pay for roads. Walker has promised to veto any gas tax increase and also is against higher vehicle registration fees. Walker instead is talking about using more money from the state’s main account to pay for roads. The issue is one of the most divisive facing the Legislature this year as it works on the $76 billion budget. Nygren says the Assembly’s alternative will be out within days.

