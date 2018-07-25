Road Repairs in Downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI–Repairs are being done on 6th avenue in Downtown Kenosha. A year after the road was rebuilt and repaved crews are back at work bringing the street up to specifications.

The city never signed off on the project and so the contractor, A.W. Oakes and Son, must complete the work at no extra cost to the city.

Workers will fix tripping hazards near the crosswalks, correct improper saw cuts in the sidewalk, and straighten up streetlight fixtures on 58th street between sixth and seventh avenues, among other corrections.