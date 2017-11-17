Robbery Suspects Arrested After Chase

Two suspects are in custody this morning after they allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint and then fled police. The robbery was called in around 7:45 last night and officers responded to a home on 57th avenue and 37th street. During the investigation the police were able to locate the suspects in a vehicle which eventually turned south on Green Bay Road. Police reports say that an officer attempted to pull the car over on Green Bay Road and Highway 50. However the vehicle continued south and then turned west on Bain Station Road where it eventually crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of Highway H. Scanner reports also indicated smoke was coming from the car which might also have been missing two tires. The suspects were arrested and no one was injured. The suspects have not been identified.