Roundy’s Announces Soup, Chili Recall

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. is recalling about 16,000 pounds of chili and soup that may be contaminated with hard plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the ready-to-eat chili and soup were produced and packaged on Oct. 3 with a “sell by” date of Dec. 2. The items were shipped to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin, to be sold to customers in the soup bar area. Kenosha-based Roundy’s is recalling meat and bean soup in tomato base and Santa Fe-style turkey and white chicken chili with beans. The products have the establishment number “EST. 33997” or “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. A member of Roundy’s food safety team reported plastic was found in a bag of soup. No one has reported getting sick.