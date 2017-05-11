Ryan Attends Racine Event

House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Racine Thursday but he will not attend an event in Kenosha Friday. The Speaker comes home to his district today, after traveling to Ohio for an event in New Albany yesterday. During remarks at a roundtable session, Ryan gave a sneak preview of the next item of his agenda.

At today’s event Insinkerator is expected to reveal plans for a previously announced expansion. Ryan will not be attending a healthcare forum tomorrow in Kenosha which is organized by local progressive group Forward Kenosha. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.