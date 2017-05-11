Ryan Attends Racine Event
By Pete Serzant
|
May 11, 2017 @ 8:19 AM

House Speaker Paul Ryan will be in Racine Thursday but he will not attend an event in Kenosha Friday. The Speaker comes home to his district today, after traveling to Ohio for an event in New Albany yesterday. During remarks at a roundtable session, Ryan gave a sneak preview of the next item of his agenda.

At today’s event Insinkerator is expected to reveal plans for a previously announced expansion. Ryan will not be attending a healthcare forum tomorrow in Kenosha which is organized by local progressive group Forward Kenosha. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.

Related Content

Kenosha Men Charged With Firing Gun on Occupied Ca...
Federal Court Blocks Obama’s Overtime Regulation
Kenosha Kingfish Release 2017 Schedule, Open June ...
Woman Accused Of Hitting/Killing Boyfriend With He...
Bradford Stabbing Victim Still in Critical Conditi...
Toddler Found Wandering on Street
Comments