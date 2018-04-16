Ryan Defends His Record in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C.–Paul Ryan is pushing back against claims that he didn’t do enough to realize his vision while in congress. In the days since Paul Ryan has announced his retirement, commentators have repeated a simple claim-that Ryan did not follow through on much of his vision for the country. During an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” Ryan says that the House accomplished much during his time.

While Ryan points to legislation like tax reform and the House version of Health Care reform, his ultimate goal of entitlement reform remains unrealized.

The AP contributed to this report.