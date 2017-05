House Speaker Paul Ryan was front and center over the weekend, defending the House’s Healthcare Bill which passed last week. Ryan told ABC’s “This Week” that despite criticism that millions would lose coverage under the plan- including those with pre-existing conditions- Republicans are intent on lowering health care coverage costs and making sure people are covered.

Ryan also said that Congress is trying to avoid a crisis in the face of what he called a collapsing “Obamacare” system.