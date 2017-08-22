Ryan Holds Racine Town Hall Meeting

RACINE, WI (AP)–House Speaker Paul Ryan says Foxconn’s plan to construct a factory that could employ thousands is a “game changer” and an “exceptional deal.” Ryan was asked at a town hall Monday night broadcast nationwide on CNN whether the deal was worth it given that Wisconsin is poised to give the Taiwanese company $3 billion in taxpayer incentives to build the plant. Ryan helped negotiate the deal to bring Foxconn to the state to construct display screens for televisions and other uses. Wisconsin won out over several other states. Ryan says the factory will be transformational for the state because “it brings an entire sector to Wisconsin.” And he says the tax incentives are all contingent on Foxconn meeting investment and hiring targets.

Speaker Ryan also talked about President Trump’s comments last week regarding the violence in Virginia. Ryan said during last night’s CNN town hall that he thinks the president “messed up” last week when he referred to the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “fine people.”

But Ryan stopped short when asked if official action should be taken against the president.

The Kenosha News reports that about 300 people protested outside the Racine Theater Guild while the Ryan event went on inside.