Ryan Host Town Hall Meeting in Racine

Paul Ryan will be in Racine Monday for a townhall meeting hosted by CNN. The event will be held at the Racine Theater Guild and aired live on the cable news network. Tickets for the event were reserved for people living in Ryan’s district. The event is also expected to draw protesters outside the theater with several groups saying they will hold rallies while Ryan is inside. The House Speaker has drawn criticism in recent years for not holding such an event which used to be a more regular part of his schedule.