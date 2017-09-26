After Obamacare Repeal Failure, Ryan Pivots to Tax Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C.-AP–House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-JANESVILLE, WI) says that though he’s “frustrated” at the lack of an appeal of the Affordable Care Act, he’s ready to tackle tax reform. Ryan says tax reform will help businesses stay in the U.S., and boost the middle class.

Ryan was asked his take on the controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

President Donald Trump is meeting with Republicans and Democrats from the House tax-writing committee as he plans a “big announcement” on Wednesday on his tax overhaul proposal.

The president says at the White House that he and congressional leaders will be releasing a “very comprehensive, very detailed report” that will offer a framework on his tax plan.