Ryan Says Congress Must Move Ahead

(AP)–House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress will continue its work despite the distraction coming from the White House. A Special Counsel was named yesterday to lead the investigation into ties to the the Trump campaign and Russia. Speaker Ryan says even so Congress will keep looking into the Comey memo and the other scandals surrounding the White House.

Ryan says that Congress remains committed to working on its agenda despite the President’s problems. Ryan has repeatedly said he wants to simplify the tax code. Ryan also said that that tax reform is the key to creating jobs.