House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring that Congress will pass legislation to pay the nation’s debts. Ryan says lawmakers will pass a borrowing limit increase for the U.S. before the October deadline.

The president criticized Congress this week after they didn’t tie the borrowing limit to a bill for the Veteran Administration. He said on Twitter that Democrats might try to block the measure, however they’ve given no indication that’s a possibility. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.