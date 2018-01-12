Ryan says Trump’s Comment was “very unfortunate, unhelpful.”

(AP)–WASHINGTON, D.C.–House Speaker Paul Ryan says that President Donald Trump’s vulgar slur about Africa was “very unfortunate, unhelpful.”

The Wisconsin Republican was referring to Trump’s asking during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers why the U.S. should admit more immigrants from “shithole countries” in Africa.

Trump on Friday denied using certain “language,” but didn’t offer more specifics. Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin said Friday that Trump “said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly.”

Ryan said his ancestors were Irish and “were really looked down upon.” He called immigration “a beautiful story of America ” and said Africans in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, are “incredible citizens.”

Ryan made his remark Friday at a public forum at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

—This item has been corrected to show that Ryan was complimenting Africans, not Haitians, in his hometown.