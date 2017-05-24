Ryan Touts Budget Sends Condolences to England

(AP)–House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke yesterday, touting that new budget plan and sending condolences across the Atlantic. Ryan says President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for the coming fiscal year prioritizes “American taxpayers over Washington bureaucrats” while strengthening the military providing a blueprint for Congress to work with.

The proposal has been panned for its sharp cuts in a variety of programs for the poor from Medicaid to food stamps and disability payments. Ryan also said that his heart goes out to the survivors, and the families of those killed and injured attending Monday night’s concert in Manchester, England.