Ryan Vows to Continue Fight Against Affordable Health Care Act

(AP and WLIP News)–House Speaker Paul Ryan was back in the district over the weekend for the Lincoln Day Dinner in Racine. Ryan admitted to the crowd that it was tough end to the week Friday as he pulled the healthcare reform bill. Ryan says he remains committed to repealing the Affordable Care Act saying quote “We didn’t get quite over the finish line in our efforts, our seven-year quest to repeal and replace Obamacare, and I am not going to stop until we do.” Other Republicans spent the weekend pointing fingers at each other. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is scolding conservatives for not supporting the bill. A member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who did back it, has quit the group. Texas Rep. Ted Poe says “saying no is easy, leading is hard but that is what we were elected to do.”