House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans from Wisconsin are calling for President Donald Trump to report to Congress about what he said during a private meeting with Russian officials last week. Trump on Tuesday defended his right to share “facts pertaining to terrorism” and airline safety with Russia. Trump’s tweets did not say whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group. Ryan spokesman Doug Andres says Ryan “hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration.”
Ryan Wants Trump to Report to Congress on Russian Leaks
By Pete Serzant
|
May 17, 2017 @ 6:30 AM