Ryan’s wife happy-and tearful-he’s quitting

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that he won’t seek another term has made his wife happy — and a little tearful.

Janna Ryan was doing some shopping in downtown Janesville, Ryan’s hometown, Wednesday soon after Ryan discussed his decision at a Washington news conference.

She says she’s looking forward to having more balance in the family’s life. She said Ryan has given “his all” to a job that’s more a lifestyle than a job.

Asked whether Ryan’s relationship with President Donald Trump had anything to do with his decision to step down, Janna Ryan said it did not.

She said she planned to visit Ryan’s downtown office later Wednesday to give hugs to all the workers there.