Salem Lakes Man Charged With Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

A Salem Lakes man faces charges for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend. 71 year old Robert Schultz also faces disorderly conduct charges. According to court records Schultz allegedly showed up repeatedly to his ex’s girlfriend workplace. Investigators allege that Schultz would make obscene gestures and badmouth the woman to customers. He reportedly showed up at her doctor’s office and stayed in the waiting room with her even though he had no appointment there, and also would allegedly leave threatening messages. Sheriff’s reports say that on October 14th Schultz allegedly lit a quarter stick of dynamite outside of the woman’s house early in the morning. The explosion caused the entire house to shake. Schultz is being held on 4-thousand dollars bond.