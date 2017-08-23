Sanctions Ban Parkside From Postseason Competition

The Great Lakes Valley Conference is taking severe punitive measures against UW-Parkside after a months-long investigation into student athlete eligibility issues. 12 sanctions were announced yesterday, which include the playoff prohibition for at least the 2017-18 school year. The university will also be on probationary status for the foreseeable future. That means the issues the school reportedly had will be revisited next year. Also, previous titles like this year’s wrestling championship will be vacated as will last year’s track and field championship. According to the conference an investigation began in February when a tip was received from Parkside’s former athletic director, who alleged a violation by a wrestler who was not a full time student while competing. Parkside appealed the decision which effects all 13 of the school’s men’s and women’s sports. That appeal was denied and it’s unlikely that the school will take any legal action.