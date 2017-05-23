Schimel Asks Court For Redistricting Stay

(AP)–Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel wants the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an order to redraw Wisconsin’s legislative district boundaries. A group of voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 arguing the Republican-drawn boundaries unconstitutionally discriminate against Democrats. A three-judge panel agreed and ordered lawmakers to redraw the boundaries by November. Schimel has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices haven’t decided yet whether to take the case.