(AP)–Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel wants the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an order to redraw Wisconsin’s legislative district boundaries. A group of voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 arguing the Republican-drawn boundaries unconstitutionally discriminate against Democrats. A three-judge panel agreed and ordered lawmakers to redraw the boundaries by November. Schimel has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices haven’t decided yet whether to take the case.
Schimel Asks Court For Redistricting Stay
By Pete Serzant
|
May 23, 2017 @ 6:52 AM