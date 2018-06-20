Schimel: School grants could be used for gun training

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel isn’t ruling out using school safety grants to cover firearm training for teachers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Schimel made the remarks during a news conference Wednesday. He said firearm training for teachers is a local issue and he’s not aware of any schools signing contracts with teachers to have them go armed in classrooms.

Republicans passed legislation earlier this year that lays out $100 million for school safety upgrades and safety training. The measure requires schools to create a safety plan with local police to be eligible to receive the money.

The legislation doesn’t require arming teachers, although Schimel has said he would be open to that.