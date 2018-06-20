Schimel: School grants could be used for gun training
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:16 PM
Photo taken at firing range in Orlando Florida

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel isn’t ruling out using school safety grants to cover firearm training for teachers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Schimel made the remarks during a news conference Wednesday. He said firearm training for teachers is a local issue and he’s not aware of any schools signing contracts with teachers to have them go armed in classrooms.

Republicans passed legislation earlier this year that lays out $100 million for school safety upgrades and safety training. The measure requires schools to create a safety plan with local police to be eligible to receive the money.

The legislation doesn’t require arming teachers, although Schimel has said he would be open to that.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ariens Specialty Brands to close Janesville plant Poll: Walker approval rating climbs slightly…Dems not well known National Guard to help with flooding in northern Wisconsin New Podcast: Nicole Thomsen and Kevin Ervin from Downtown Kenosha Inc. Wisconsin Democrats keep pressure on immigration policy Teen in ‘Making a Murderer’ asks high court to take his case
Comments