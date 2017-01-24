School Board Proposal to Regulate Public Comments

The Kenosha Unified School Board will debate a proposal to more vigorously regulate public comments during board meetings. This evening, board members will discuss possible changes to its public participation rules. Among the changes: only district residents, Kenosha County residents, students, parents of students enrolled in the district and current or former district employees may speak. In addition, comments and questions at board meetings must be related to topics on the posted board agenda. KUSD spokeswoman Tanya Ruder said the district wants to keep public comments relevant to the business of the day and limit rude comments.

