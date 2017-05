Would metal detectors or another form of security checks make our schools safer? That depends on who you ask. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he doesn’t believe Kenosha is to that point yet.

Beth says that while discussion about prevention will go on for a while, these types of random acts of violence are difficult to prevent.

In the short term Kenosha Unified says that it’s focused on continuing to offer support and extra counseling to students who need it.