Sears/Kmart to Stay Open in Kenosha

Sears and Kmart stores in Kenosha do not appear on a list this week of store closings planned by the retailer. The Racine Kmart store, on Green Bay Road, will be shuttered. On Wednesday, Sears announced a second wave of store closings, bringing the total number of stores to go dark in early 2017 to 150. The retailer will shut down 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores by April. According to an internal document published by Business Insider, that number represents about 10 percent of Sears’ store base.