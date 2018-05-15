SEC Track Meet Canceled
By Pete Serzant
|
May 15, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

KENOSHA, WI–The SEC Outdoor track meet has been canceled. Originally scheduled for Friday in Kenosha, the event was nixed due to weather. The make up date on Saturday was also skipped due to the forecast.

Officials then tried to hold the meet at an alternate location at Oak Creek. But weekend’s rain made that impossible. The event’s original location-Bradford Stadium-had a scheduling conflict Monday so the meet couldn’t be held there.

In the end the meet was canceled but Tuesday JV meet will go on as scheduled.

