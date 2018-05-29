Second person dies in Mount Pleasant crash
By Pete Serzant
May 29, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died as a result of a crash into a vacant fire station in Mount Pleasant.

Twenty-seven-year-old Julio Cesar Miramontes Jimenez, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday of injuries suffered in Sunday’s crash. Police say Jimenez was driving the vehicle that crashed into the vacant South Shore Fire Department building.

A passenger, 22-year-old Lily Ventura Samarin, of Racine, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in the crash.

