Semi Crash Snarls Traffic By Pete Serzant | Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:00 AM Traffic was snarled for hours on Tuesday (2/6/18) after two semis crashed on I-94 near Route 21. Delays were caused as traffic condensed from four lanes to one. Investigators are working to discover the cause of the crash.