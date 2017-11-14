Senate candidate Vukmir joins in condemning Roy Moore

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is now saying Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged conduct should disqualify him.

Vukmir’s comments Tuesday come after she said last week that Moore should only drop out of the Senate race if the allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the 1970s proves true. Since then a second woman has accused Moore of assaulting her when she was 16.

Gov. Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan have both called for Moore to step aside.

Vukmir issued a statement Tuesday saying that “Roy Moore’s conduct as described is very disturbing and should disqualify anyone from serving in public office. The allegations are credible and serious and should be treated as such.”

Vukmir’s Republican opponent Kevin Nicholson said last week Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.